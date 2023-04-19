Trojans enter the Transfer Portal Published 11:06 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

April 15 marked the reopening of the NCAA Transfer Portal heading into the summer and since then some Troy Trojans have officially entered the portal.

Among the names that have announced their decision to transfer out are quarterback Quayde Hawkins, running back Jamontez Woods, cornerback Nasir Pogue, offensive lineman Matthew Johnson and receiver Markus Ferrell.

Hawkins was a three star recruit coming out of high school, where he shattered most of Bainbridge High School’s (Ga.) passing records. He competed with Gunnar Watson for the starting quarterback job last spring but an ankle injury slowed him down in fall camp. During this spring, Hawkins was one of five scholarship quarterbacks on the Trojan roster. Hawkins will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

“Thank you Troy for the past two years,” Hawkins said via social media. “I have made long lasting relationships and learned many lessons that I will take as I move on to my next chapter. I will always be grateful for this opportunity. To my coaches, teammates and community of Troy, I would like to thank you for making my time here memorable, I love you all.”

Woods was a three-star running back coming out of Gadsden City High School and during his four-year career at Troy, he tallied 132 carries for 611 yards and seven touchdowns along with 32 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown. The five-foot-11-inch, 220-pound back also recorded eight tackles on special teams and returned five kickoffs for 90 yards.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity to play the sport I love, without Him none of this would be possible,” Woods said. “I would also like to thank Troy University for allowing me to be a part of this family. I would (also) like to thank my teammates for standing by (me) through hard times and battling with me daily.”

Johnson came to Troy as a three-star offensive tackle at Marbury High School. He’ll have four years of eligibility left. Also, cornerback Nasir Pogue announced he was transferring. Pogue is the son of former Troy cornerbacks coach, and current Missouri assistant coach, Al Pogue. He was an All-County cornerback at Auburn High School before coming to Troy. Pogue will also have four years of eligibility left.

Ferrell came to Troy last season from Ventura College, where he was ranked as a three-star JUCO receiver. As a freshman at Ventura, Ferrell caught 32 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns. At T-Day this spring, Ferrell caught four passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

While Troy has already lost players to the transfer portal, the Trojans also added their first addition from the portal on Wednesday when Austin Peay long snapper Will Spain announced his decision to transfer to Troy.

Spain is a Memphis, Tenn., native that played for Christian Brothers High School before transferring to IMG Academy. He earned All-OVC honors as a sophomore in 2022.