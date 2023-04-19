Pike Lib, Charles Henderson earn area wins Published 9:27 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts and Charles Henderson softball teams picked up area wins on Tuesday as PLAS topped county foe Goshen and CHHS bested Greenville.

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (6-13, 3-5) defeated the Goshen Lady Eagles by a score of 19-6 in a Class 2A, Area 4 game on the road.

Pike Lib jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning and scored five or more runs in three different innings. Allie Booth went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Lady Pats with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and four runs, while Emily Bryan went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and one run. Gracie Smith went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs. Bella Maulden, Briann Snyder and Julianne Meyer scored two runs, while Alissa Barron and Tera Walker scored one run each.

Barron pitched five innings and struck out five batters, while giving up eight hits and three earned runs. Maulden also pitched an inning and struck out a batter along with giving up no hits or runs.

Kaci Wilkes went 2-for-3 at the plate for Goshen with a home run, one RBI and one run, while Haley Owens and Amber Vickers both went 2-for-3 and Haylee Sanford earned a double. Wilkes also pitched all six innings and struck out one batter.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans picked up a 10-0 shutout win over Greenville in a Class 5A, Area 4 game.

Olivia Kirkpatrick had a big day at the plate for CHHS, going 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs, while Molly Garrett went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run. Janazia Cantlow also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run. Mary Hayden West earned a double and Aeriel Frazier earned a triple. Calleigh Compton scored two runs, while KK Hobdy, Mileah Ward and Frazier scored one run each.

Hannah Sparrow pitched all five innings and struck out six batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs. Frazier and Garrett had a double play on defense.