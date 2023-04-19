Jarret Doege signs with CFL franchise Published 10:25 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

In April, former Troy University quarterback Jarret Doege signed a contract with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Doege came to Troy for his senior campaign after stints with Bowling Green, West Virginia and Western Kentucky. The six-foot-two-inch, 208-pound quarterback started his college career at Bowling Green, where he threw for 4,041 yards and 39 touchdowns in two seasons there.

Doege transferred to West Virginia in 2019 and threw for 6,453 yards and 40 touchdowns during his Mountaineer career. He left WVU fifth in school history in passing yards, 10th in touchdowns and the active passing leader in the entire country.

Doege transferred to Western Kentucky for his final year of eligibility but during fall camp, transferred to Troy. Doege said at the time his reasoning for coming to Troy was to learn a more pro-style offense, compared to the spread and air raid style offenses he had played in elsewhere.

Doege started the season as Gunnar Watson’s backup but was forced to enter the game after an injury to Watson against Western Kentucky and led the Trojans to a win over his former school, completing 7-of-8 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown.

Doege earned his first start at Troy against Southern Miss and completed 17-of-23 passes for 237 yards and another score.

Doege finished 2022 completing 44-of-64 passes for 575 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. For his entire career, Doege threw for 10,494 yards and 84 touchdowns total during his college career.

At Troy’s Pro Day, in which Doege competed, the Elks were the only CFL team on hand. Doege follows a family tradition in signing with the CFL as his brother, Seth Doege, was a quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the mid 2010s. Troy also has a storied history with the CFL as Bear Woods played for 10 years in the CFL, winning the Grey Cup in 2017 and earning All-Star honors and Defensive Player of the Year twice in the league. Former Troy receiver Chandler Worthy is currently one of the top special teams players in the CFL, earning All-Star honors as a kick returner last season.