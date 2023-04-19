Earth Day Festival Saturday at the Arboretum Published 6:05 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

A fun day; a free day and everyone is invited.

The Troy University Leadership and Environmental Action Program will host an Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Troy University Arboretum, 101 Pell Avenue.

Caitlin Keefover said there will be a variety of activities and booths for children of all ages to come and learn about different aspects of the environment.

The Earth Day event will be an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the planned activities and the beauty of the Arboretum, an oasis within the city.