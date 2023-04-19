Earth Day Festival Saturday at the Arboretum

Published 6:05 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

A fun day; a free day and everyone is invited.

The Troy University Leadership and Environmental Action Program will host an Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Troy University Arboretum, 101 Pell Avenue.

Caitlin Keefover said there will be a variety of activities and booths for children of all ages to come and learn about different aspects of the environment.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Earth Day event will be an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the planned activities and the beauty of the Arboretum, an oasis within the city.

More News

Troy University Collegiate Singers at First Baptist

Trojan Threads preparing to open brick-and-mortar location

‘Rhythm And Youth’ exhibit drawing rave reviews

TroyFest Student Art Show Open

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events