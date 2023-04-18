TroyFest Student Art Show Open Published 7:33 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The 2023 TroyFest Student Art Show is now exhibited in the lower gallery of the Johnson Center for the Arts and features more than 260 artworks of student throughout Pike County.

The student art show has been judged and ribbons have been awarded.

Pam Smith, director of the annual TroyFest Student Arts Show, said there have been so many challenges over the past years, with education being one of the hard-hit areas.

“I really believed that a student art show would be great for lifting spirits and bringing a little more positivity into our lives,” Smith said. “I know it is a lot of work for teachers to get student artwork ready for a show, and I appreciate all they do to recognize the student artists.”

Smith said, for art teachers, though, these community art shows are the best way to show off all the work they do.

“Plus, an art show gives the students a since of pride and accomplishment for their talents,” she said. “In the City of Troy and Pike County there are wonderful art opportunities for students and we are very lucky to have such talented art teachers in both the public, private schools and homeschools.”

Smith invites the families of all the student artists entered in the 2023 TroyFest Student Art Show and the public to take time to visit the Johnson Center and see the amazing artwork created by students here in Pike County.

The Johnson Center for the Arts regular hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the JCA will be open during TroyFest, April 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the JCA is free.