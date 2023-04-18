‘Rhythm And Youth’ exhibit drawing rave reviews Published 7:34 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Ahmad Austin’s “Rhythm and Youth” exhibit at the Johnson Center for the Arts has the town talking.

On Thursday night, the JCA will host an artist’s reception honoring the Birmingham artist and provide a time for the townspeople to meet Ahmad Austin and learn more about “Rhythm and Youth.”

The artist’s reception will be from 5 until 7 p.m. and the public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Reba Allen, JCA graphic artist, said Ahmad Austin is an internationally recognized artist who believes that good art is like good music, it makes you feel something.

“Ahmad Austin uses bold colors, movement and loose strokes,” Allen said. “Although Ahmad Austin has years of formal training, he said his unique style emerged when he picked up a pallet knife.”

That was when he discovered a new artistic freedom that captured more emotion and energy than he had ever experienced while painting with a brush.

Ahmad Austin often paints to the sound of jazz and the energy he gets from the music is transferred into his paintings.

Allen said it would be difficult to view Ahmad Austin’s paintings and not feel the energy that exists in his work.

“The artist’s reception is an opportunity to learn more about the artist and his work,” Allen said. “The more you know, the better you can understand and appreciate Ahmad Austin’s work..”

The Johnson Center for the Arts is located at 300 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy. Regular hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.