Free training camp for Wiregrass defensive linemen coming to Elba Published 9:30 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Former college and professional football player Dimetrio Tyson will be offering a free on-field training camp for area defensive linemen in seventh through 12th grade in Elba on April 29.

Tyson was an All-State defensive lineman at Elba High School before going on to earn All-Conference honors at Jacksonville State. Tyson signed with the Dallas Cowboys after he graduated and also played in the Canadian Football League. He then went on to play for a number of years for the Arizona Rattlers and San Jose Sabre Cats in the Arena Football League, even winning an Arena Bowl Championship with the Sabre Cats.

During his AFL career, Tyson began serving as a defensive line coach at Elba High before going on to serve as defensive line coach at Opp High School for a number of years.

Tyson now offers private football training sessions for athletes.

The Defensive Lineman Training Camp will be free for all students in seventh grade through 12th grade at Miller Memorial Stadium in Elba from 9 until 11 a.m. on April 29 and will be free of charge. The old stadium, known locally as “Foggy Bottom,” is located at 510 Dixon Street in Elba.