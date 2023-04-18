Brundidge Library kicks off National Library Week
Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023
The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will kick off National Library Week at 10 a.m. Saturday by “Celebrating Culture and Heritage.” International students from Troy University will share information about their respective countries.
Evelyn Flournoy, library social history and genealogy assistant, said the emphasis will be on African American culture.
Participating Troy University students are:
Cambodia (Southeast Asia)—Sokchea Suon
Laos (Southeast Asia)—Zuela Pheuapasa
Nicaragua (Central America)—Miguel Angel Cuarezma
Niger (West Africa)—Sahadatou Seydou
Pakistan (Southern Asia)—Mah Noor
Tajikistan (Central Asia) —Nafisabonu Urinkhojaeva
The event is free and open to the public.