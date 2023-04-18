 Brundidge Library kicks off National Library Week

Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will kick off National Library Week at 10 a.m. Saturday by “Celebrating Culture and Heritage.” International students from Troy University will share information about their respective countries.

Evelyn Flournoy, library social history and genealogy assistant, said the emphasis will be on African American culture.

Participating Troy University students are:

Cambodia (Southeast Asia)—Sokchea Suon

Laos (Southeast Asia)—Zuela Pheuapasa

Nicaragua (Central America)—Miguel Angel Cuarezma

Niger (West Africa)—Sahadatou Seydou

Pakistan (Southern Asia)—Mah Noor

Tajikistan  (Central Asia) —Nafisabonu Urinkhojaeva

The event is free and open to the public.

