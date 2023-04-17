Troy wins conference series over Louisiana Published 11:12 am Monday, April 17, 2023

The Troy Trojans (25-12, 8-7) baseball squad picked up a Sun Belt Conference series win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (25-12, 10-5) this weekend.

Coming into the series, Louisiana stood in first place in the Sun Belt but following the series with Troy, Louisiana drops to second place and the Trojans move up to fifth place.

In game one, Troy picked up a 9-6 win as Kole Myers went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run for Troy, while Donovan Whibbs went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run. Shane Lewis went 1-for-1 at the plate with two runs. William Sullivan belted his 15th home run of the season in the win, too. Sullivan now sits in second place in the conference in home runs only behind Lewis.

Brady Fuller got the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts, while giving up five hits and three earned runs. Zach Fruit got the save and struck out four batters, while giving up four hits and three earned runs.

Troy secured the series win with a dominant 6-2 win on Saturday. Caleb Bartolero had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBIs and three runs. Grayson Stewart got the win on the mound with seven strikeouts along with giving up four hits and two earned runs in six innings pitched. Ben Thompson mowed down seven batters, while giving up two hits and no runs in three innings.

Sunday closed out the series with Louisiana earning their lone win by a score of 2-1 with a late homer. In fact, all three runs scored in the game were off home runs.

Louisiana earned a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a homer and Troy tied the score 7-7 when Shane Lewis belted his 16th home run of the season in the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Louisiana’s Conor Higgs hit what would end up being the game-winning dinger.

Troy earned just earned four hits as a team. Logan Ross pitched four and 2/3 innings and struck out four batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run. Noah Manning also struck out three batters and gave up three hits and one earned run.

Troy travels to Jacksonville State in a non-conference game on April 18 at 6 p.m. Troy and Jacksonville State hold an even 18-18 record against one another dating back to 1977. The old rivals played twice in 2022 with the Trojans winning both contests. Troy currently is on a three-game win streak against the Gamecocks.

Troy currently holds a 4-1 record against in-state foes this season with games against Auburn, South Alabama and Alabama still on the schedule. Troy and Jacksonville State will rematch on May 2 in Troy, as well.