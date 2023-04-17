Surviving Holidays Seminar at Troy First Methodist Published 6:42 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

“GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays” is an encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death.

The GriefShare seminar will be from 3 until 5 p.m. on June 11 at Troy First Methodist Church.

Gentry Hassett, Troy First Methodist, said the seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and practical suggestions and reassurance.

“These people share honestly about being prepared for surprising emotions that may hit over the holidays, “Hassett said. “They share about what to do about traditions and other coming changes.”

The seminar leader will address how to handle holiday parties, about how to survive potentially awkward moments with other people and where to find comfort, strength and hope in a seemingly hopeless time.”

Those who attend will receive a survival guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.

For more information, call Gentry Hassett at 334-566-7109 or email tghassett@troycable.net or register online at GriefShare.org.