Spring plein air event at Orion Published 6:46 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

The Pike County Art Guild’s Spring Plein Air event is set for Saturday, April 22, at historic Orion Methodist Church.

Amanda Smothers, guild president, said the Spring Plein Air art event will be from 9 a.m. until noon.

“Artist may choose from the surrounding area to draw, paint or render in the medium of their choice,” Smothers said.

Orion Methodist Church and the adjoining cemetery present many plein air opportunities as does the surrounding countryside.

The church is located north of Troy at 6289 County Road 7714 or, as some know, off the Lockheed Martin Road. Take a right at the four-way stop at the top of the hill and the church is on the left.

Plein Air painting is the art of painting outdoors. Plein Air painting contrasts with studio painting rules that might create a predetermined look.

Smothers said plein air painting is casual, relaxing and a great way to enjoy and “capture” a Southern springtime morning.

For more information, call Smothers at 334-672-7029.