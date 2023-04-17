Kickball tourney off to fast start Published 6:48 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

The Kickball for a Cause Tournament hosted by the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center and Troy Resilience Project is set for April 29 at the Troy Recreation Center Soccer Field. The tournament is for ages 13 and older.

Those who participate in the Kickball Tournament will be “Kicking for a Cause.”

Already, five teams have entered the fun tournament. Green said parents and kids can play together or with church groups, neighborhoods or just friends who are fleet of foot.

Both the Pike Regional CAC and TRP will greatly appreciate the community’s support, said Kaley Green, CAC executive director.

Team registration is $150 with a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10 players.

The number to call for more information is 334-670-0487.

There will be other activities to enjoy so form a team(s) and enjoy an afternoon of friendly competition and community fun while supporting the Pike Regional CAC and the Troy Resilience Project by kicking for a cause.

The Pike Regional Child Advocacy and Family Resource Center seek to provide a child-friendly facility with a caring and trained staff to meet the needs of children who have disclosed abuse and the needs of their families.

Troy Resilience Project is a non-profit organization with the mission of providing safe, stable and nurturing relationships for all children.