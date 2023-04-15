Troy hosts annual T-Day Game Published 4:43 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

The Troy Trojans football team hosted its annual T-Day Game on April 15 with the team split into two units, the Black Team and White Team.

While the offense struggled at times, Troy Coach Jon Sumrall was pleased with the overall performance from his team in the annual spring game. A number of starters on both sides of the ball didn’t play due to injury or out of precaution, as well.

“I thought we had good action between both sides,” Sumrall said. “Guys were competing at a high level. We were moving a lot of guys around in different teams and groups, so there wasn’t as much continuity as you would have in a (real) game.

“I thought early offensively our skill position guys slipped a couple of times and weren’t getting in and out of their breaks, which made the quarterbacks not look as good. I think we’re heading in the right direction but we have a long way to go and we’re nowhere near ready to play a big time game. We have a lot of work to do between April 15 and September.”

The two sides exchanged punts to start the game and then the black team failed to convert a fourth down attempt near midfield. Brantley native Tucker Kilcrease marched the White Team deep into Black territory before tossing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brundidge native Jaidyn Wilson.

On the Black Team’s next drive, Gunnar Watson was intercepted by Reddy Steward, who returned the pick inside the Black 20-yard line.

The white team drove near midfield to open the second half but the Black Team forced its own fumble. A few plays later, Goose Crowder heaved a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ethan Conner with 34 seconds left in the first half.

After the Black Team forced a White punt to open the second half, Crowder threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Landon Parker, who made a leaping one-handed grab in the end-zone with 7:59 left in the third quarter to give Black a 19-18 lead.

The White Team responded when freshman JD Sherrod heaved a 26-yard touchdown pass to Markus Ferrell with just 1:59 left in the third quarter to put his team ahead 25-19.

The Black Team drove deep into White territory as the fourth quarter began but turned the ball over on downs. White also turned the ball over on downs on its next drive and after Kilcrease drove the Black Team deep into White territory, Reggie Bracy intercepted one of his passes. A few plays later, White’s Jameson Holcomb threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ferrell as time expired to give the White Team the 36-22 win.

In unofficial stats, the Black Team gained 181 total yards, while the White Team earned 304 yards of offense. Gunnar Watson completed 3-of-10 passes for 21 yards and one interception, while Crowder completed 6-of-10 passes for 107 yards and two scores. Kilcrease completed 5-of-14 passes for 61 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Holcomb also completed 6-of-8 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown, while Quayde Hawkins completed 3-of-4 passes for 44 yards and Sherrod completed 3-of-4 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Newcomer Asa Martin rushed for 29 yards on two carries and also caught two passes for 29 yards. Ferrell led all receivers with four catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns, while Wilson caught three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown and New Brockton native Kaden Cupp caught five passes for 41 yards. Landon Parker also hauled in three catches for 57 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, Eric Shaw earned a sack and forced fumble, while both Reggie Bracy and Reddy Steward tallied interceptions. Phillip Lee also earned a sack.

“I think we’re more efficient on both sides of the ball and have a better idea of who we are (compared to last year),” Sumrall said. “I think we’re light years ahead of (where we were last year) but have we have to get guys to play consistently at a high level.

“I think we’re on the right track. I thought we really took advantage of every (practice) opportunity we had this spring with the exception on one day. I thought our guys showed up with the right mind set to give good effort and energy every day.”

During halftime of the game, a special video from former walk-ons Carlton Martial and Craig Slocum Jr. announced that linebacker Terry Thomas had earned a scholarship.