Playoffs Bound: Trojans top Eagles in area series

Published 6:25 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Kellan Stewart and the Charles Henderson Trojans secured a spot in the 5A Playoffs with an area series win over Carroll this weekend. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson Trojans (15-13, 3-4) clinched a spot in the Class 5A Playoffs with a 7-3 win over the Carroll Eagles in an Area 3 contest on Saturday.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Charles Henderson scored seven straight runs in the next three innings to go ahead 7-1. Carroll managed two runs in the top of the seventh but that was as close as the Eagles would get. The win marked the third straight for the Trojans and secured a series sweep over Carroll.

Damien Hart went 1-for-2 at the plate for CHHS with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while both KaNeil Lewis and Cole Pugh earned doubles. Parker Adams, Will Templin, Chase Vaznaian, Pugh and Cooper Johnson scored one run each.

Johnson pitched six and 1/3 innings and struck out three batters, while giving up seven hits and three earned runs. Pugh pitched 1/3 of an inning and didn’t give up a hit or run. Kellen Stewart earned a double play on defense.

The Trojans will travel to Demopolis on Friday, April 21, for the first round of the Class 5A State Playoffs.

