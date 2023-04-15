Pike Lib captures area crown Published 6:14 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

In their first year in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (18-9, 6-0) secured the Class 2A, Area 5 Championship on Saturday with a 13-2 win over the Luverne Tigers.

The win was Pike’s fifth consecutive win and secured an undefeated area record with a sweep of the Tigers. PLAS held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning when the Patriots scored 10 unanswered runs in the next two innings to capture the area title.

Levi DeBoer led PLAS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs, while Jackson Booth went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs. KC Bradford scored two runs, while Payne Jefcoat, Cole Garrott, Houston Gunter and Kade Brookins scored one run each.

Brookins pitched all five innings and mowed down eight batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run.

With the area crown, Pike Lib earns the No. 1 seed in Area 5 in the State Playoffs. The Patriots will host Cottonwood in the first round beginning next Friday, April 21.