TroyFest 2023 student art show open at JCA Published 8:28 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The 2023 TroyFest Student Art Show has opened at the Johnson Center for the Arts. And, it has quickly become a “show-of-shows” for contributing students, their families, friends and those who enjoy and appreciate kids’ art.

The Student Art Show is exhibited in the JCA’ s lower gallery and it is a delightful and amazing place to be, said Reba Allen, JCA graphic artist.

“The exhibit is a showcase of the work of very talented young artists throughout Pike County,” Allen said. “The show has been judged and will be a place to be during TroyFest the last weekend in April.”

Pam Smith, art show director, said response to the art show came from throughout the county and from various groups.

“Entries in the TroyFest Student Art Show 2023 included Troy City Schools, Pike County High School, Goshen High and Banks, Pike Liberal Arts and Home School groups as well, Smith said.

“It was also exciting to have entries from the Boys and Girls Club, Charles Henderson Child Health Center and the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge,” Smith said.

Entries range from painting to sculpture to printmaking and photography.

Everyone is invited to visit the student art exhibit. Admission to the Johnson Center is free. JCA hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The JCA will also be open during TroyFest April 28-29.