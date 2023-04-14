Troy native Samira Moore chases hoops dreams overseas Published 10:23 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Troy native and former Troy University basketball player Samira Moore has been playing overseas this year for the C.A. Brive Correze Basket team in France.

Moore grew up in Troy and was an all-state player during the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans dominant run of two state championships in three seasons from 2018 until 2020.

The talented forward played alongside other future college stars like Tuti Jones (Bellmont) and Maori Davenport (Arkansas Pine Bluff) on those teams and Moore earned a scholarship to Troy University. Along with being a basketball star at CHHS, Moore competed for the volleyball team, was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society along with winning first place at the New York Choir Competition.

“I’d have to say my favorite memory is from my senior year, that championship team,” Moore said. “We have so many great memories that it’s hard to just choose one, but I think my favorite would have to be walking from the hotel to the gym getting pumped up for the (championship) game.

“We had our music going on the speaker and everyone was dancing and singing, even the coaches. It’s like we had this confidence and fire in our hearts so strong that you could feel it. The energy was on 100. Everyone believed in each other and that belief meant so much to me because we were underestimated that year. Oh, and that season was a perfect season, 29-0, and I wont let anyone forget it.”

At Troy, the 6-foot-2-inch forward averaged 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, and she was a member of the 2020-2021 Sun Belt Champions. For most basketball players, their careers never progress past college but a select few get to move on to the professional ranks and for female players some of the toughest competition is overseas.

After training with the Troy-based Lovehandlez Basketball, Moore got her opportunity to compete for C.A. Brive Correze Basket in the NF2 league in France.

“It means a lot to me, it shows my game and hard work,” Moore said of getting the chance to play professionally. “Working with Lovehandlez, I trained so much everyday. We’d train from daylight to nightfall most days.

“I would tell (Lovehandlez trainers) Aaron (Allen) and Ashley (Kelley) that I wish I could skip college and go overseas all the time. They’d tell me just do one year and we will see. Although that wasn’t the plan once I got to college, it still worked that way. I am so very grateful for how things worked in my favor. I make sure to thank my family, Lovehandelz and God for never giving up on me.”

The culture shock of a native of Alabama traveling to France to live and compete in athletics isn’t easy.

“Playing overseas is definitely an experience,” Moore said. “The cultural shock in general was a tough adjustment. The biggest difference has to be the language.

“It plays a big part in the game for me. Having to listen to the plays called out and learning basketball terms all in French is very different. If I don’t pay attention to my teammates dialect and even their mannerisms on the court, I wouldn’t succeed here.”

Despite those obstacles, Moore has found plenty of success averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game this season. Her and her teammates now prepare for the upcoming Aquitaine Cup, a postseason basketball tournament in France. After that, Moore will be able to return home to Alabama.

While Moore has already received an offer to return next season, she says she’s ready to move on.

“Unfortunately, I do not plan on coming back to France despite the offers I have to give me that opportunity,” she said. “I’ve played ball all my life and I am very grateful for how far I’ve come, but I feel that I’ve accomplished my goal getting overseas.

“In a sense, I feel like I’ve proved to myself and everyone else that I can go as far as my hard work and talent takes me. I know I can be great and successful doing other things I put my heart into.”

When asked what she missed most about home, Moore had a quick answer; the food and mom.

“Oh, you cannot imagine how ready I am to come home,” Moore emphasized. “France ain’t got nothing on American food. I am so ready to get some home cooking, food is literally my happiness, but I am most ready to see my mamma. She’s my best friend and I miss her very much. Words can’t describe how much I miss her.”