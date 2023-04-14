TPD charges man with attempted murder Published 8:20 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

On Thursday April 13 at approximately 5:45pm, the Troy Police Department responded to the report of a shooting that occurred just off US 231 North at Sunset Villas Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a male subject suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. The suspect approached Officers and surrendered at the scene. The victim was transported to Montgomery by Life Flight with a potentially life-threatening wounds. The suspect was identified as 32 year old Charles Wesley Pruitt of Troy. Pruitt has been charged with Attempted Murder. Pruitt was transported to the Troy City Jail for processing and later to the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.