TB&T Athletes of the Week (4/7-4/13)
Published 11:46 am Friday, April 14, 2023
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
KC Bradford
Pike Liberal Arts School
Bradford had a huge week for the No. 10 Patriots with a .667 batting average in three wins along with boasting three home runs, one triple, one double, one single, six RBIs and six runs. On defense, he earned a perfect fielding percentage with one double play.
Takeyah Smith
Pike County High School
In three games this week, Smith earned a .500 batting average with a home run, two doubles, six RBIs and six runs. She also earned a perfect fielding percentage on defense with no errors.