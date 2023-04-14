TB&T Athletes of the Week (4/7-4/13)

Published 11:46 am Friday, April 14, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK


MALE

KC Bradford

Pike Liberal Arts School

Bradford had a huge week for the No. 10 Patriots with a .667 batting average in three wins along with boasting three home runs, one triple, one double, one single, six RBIs and six runs. On defense, he earned a perfect fielding percentage with one double play.

 


FEMALE

Takeyah Smith

Pike County High School

In three games this week, Smith earned a .500 batting average with a home run, two doubles, six RBIs and six runs. She also earned a perfect fielding percentage on defense with no errors.

