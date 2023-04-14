Saturday, April 15, 2023, Obituaries Published 8:19 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Virginia Horne Norris

Virginia Horne Norris, age 92, a resident of Montgomery, died Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Crowne Healthcare. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11 am from First Baptist Church of Troy with Dr. Ross Lankford officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 9:30 am until 11 am at First Baptist Church in Troy.

She is survived by her son: Charles Weaver Norris, Jr. (Bea); grandsons: Andrew R. Walsh. Charles W. Norris, III; son-in-law: Tony Walsh; sister-in-law: Joanne Norris; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Charles Weaver Norris, Sr.; daughter: Amy N. Walsh: and parents: Huey L. and Nina Horne.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Virginia spent over 40 years in education as a teacher and finished her career in the Troy Public School System. She was a devout Christian woman and member of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Norris loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.