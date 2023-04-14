Farm City celebrations culminate in B’ham Published 8:23 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Present and future generations of agriculturalists were honored for outstanding outreach efforts and creativity during the annual Farm-City Awards Luncheon and Program April 13, in Birmingham.

Over 400 attendees gathered as students, families and county committees were recognized for hard work and dedication to agriculture.

Alabama Farm-City Committee Chair Jeff Helms said Farm-City is among the most impactful programs the Alabama Farmers Federation supports and has the potential to touch all segments of society.

“Students learn the importance of agriculture and forestry through contests, and they carry those lessons with them into adulthood,” Helms said. “Government and business leaders are reintroduced to farming in their counties through tours, banquets and other events. Meanwhile, our farm families are encouraged through shared service, fellowship and recognition. This awards program is an annual celebration of all these activities.”

The 2022 theme was “Sustaining for The Future, “ a play on the “Down To Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama”

Local leaders and Farm-City committees were recognized for their efforts to bridge the gap between farmers and their urban neighbors through creative projects, events and outreach.

Division I Winners were: Cullman County: Best Farm-City Committee; Best Civic Club Activities; Target Award; Autauga County: Runner-Up Best Farm-City Committee; Best Farm-City Tour; Best Media Coverage and Proclamation; Coffee County: Scrapbook Award; Houston County: Best Farm-City Dinner and St. Clair County: Best Special Activities; Innovative Idea Award.

Division II Winners were: Geneva County: Best Farm-City Committee; Best Farm-City Tour; Best Scrapbook; Cherokee County: Runner-up Best Farm-City Committee; Best Civic Club Activities; Best Farm-City Dinner; Barbour County: Innovative Idea Award; Target Award; Fayette County: Best Special Activities; Lawrence County: Best Media Coverage & Proclamation. Deborah Huggins-Davis of Pike County was named the 2022 Farm-City Volunteer of the Year.