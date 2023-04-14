Area Softball: Pike County, Goshen earn Thursday wins Published 9:24 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Both the Pike County and Goshen High School softball teams picked up wins on Thursday night.

The Goshen Lady Eagles earned a 19-7 win over McKenzie on Senior Day. Kaci Wilkes had a big day at the plate and in the circle for the Lady Eagles as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. She also struck out eight batters and gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched.

McKenzie Little went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and Jayleigh Adair went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. All five of Goshen’s seniors earned hits on the night. Haylee Sanford also went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, while Alyssa Pippins went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Amber Vickers and Emalei Tranum scored two runs each.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs knocked off the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks by a score of 6-3 in a Class 3A, Area 3 game. Takeyah Smith went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and a run for the Lady Dawgs, while Ky Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Auriel Moultry scored two runs, while Amity White and Ivy White scored one run each.

Abagail Griffin pitched all seven innings and fanned three batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run in the circle.

For New Brockton, Kennedy Hussey pitched four innings and struck out three batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs. Kallie Qualls also pitched an inning and gave up three hits and three earned runs. Hussey, Shelby Hobbs and Kirstyn Ramirez scored one run each.