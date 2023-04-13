Troy drops tough matchup to No. 24 Auburn Published 9:06 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Troy Trojans (28-11-1) hit the road on April 12 and dropped a close game with the No. 24-ranked Auburn Tigers (30-12) by a score of 7-5.

This was a rematch between the two teams after Auburn shutout Troy 11-0 back on March 1. This time, the Trojans came out swinging, literally. Troy’s Libby Baker belted a two-run home run in the top of the first inning that also drove D’Aun Riggs home to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead.

Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom of the first but Troy came right back with another dinger as Audra Thompson tied the score with a solo home run in the top of the second inning.

Auburn broke the tie in the bottom of the third to take a 5-3 lead and extended that lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning as it seemed like the Tigers would run away with the game.

Troy rallied late, though, as Leanna Johnson entered the game at pitcher. Troy’s defense held Auburn scoreless for the final two innings and Jade Sinness drove Taylor McKinney home in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 7-4. In the top of the seventh, facing one out, senior Katie Lively hit her first home run since 2021 to bring the Trojans within two runs, but that was as close as Troy would get as the Tigers earned the final two outs to secure the win.

Baker went 2-for-3 at the plate for Troy with a home run, two RBIs and one run, while both Thompson and Lively earned homers, as well.

Olivia Cato took the loss in the circle, striking out one batter and giving up four hits with two earned runs in three innings pitched. Leanna Johnson also struck out a batter and gave up no hits or runs in her two innings in the circle, while Brookelyn Cannon struck out a batter and gave up three hits and three earned runs.

For Auburn, KK McCrary went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and one run, while Bri Ellis went 1-for-1 with two RBIs. Maddie Penta pitched five innings and struck out seven batters, while giving up three hits and three earned runs.

Troy remains on the road this weekend for a Sun Belt Conference series with James Madison April 14-16. Troy currently stands in third place in the Sun Belt – behind Louisiana and Marshall – with just four more conference series left in the regular season.