‘Rhythm And Youth’ exhibit drawing rave reviews Published 6:13 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts is known for the diversity of its exhibitions and, already, Ahmad Austin’s “Rhythm and Youth” exhibition has the center’s doors swinging.

Reba Allen, JCA graphic artist, said Ahmad Austin’s exhibition opened on Monday and visitors are excited about his work which fills the JCA’s upper gallery.

Ahmad Austin of Birmingham is an internationally recognized artist who believes that good art is like good music, it makes you feel something.

“He uses bold colors, movement and loose strokes,” Allen said. “Although Ahmad Austin has years of formal training, he said his unique style emerged when he picked up a pallet knife.”

That was when he discovered a new artistic freedom that captured more emotion and energy than he had ever experienced while painting with a brush.

Ahmad Austin often paints to the sound of jazz and the energy he gets from the music is transferred into his paintings.

Allen said it would be difficult to view Ahmad Austin’s paintings and not feel the energy that exists in his work.

The Johnson Center will host a reception for Ahmad Austin from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 and the public is invited.

“The artist’s reception will be an opportunity to view Ahmad Austin’s amazing artwork and also hear him talk about his work,” Allen said. “The more you know about an artist and his work, the more you can understand and appreciate it.”

The Johnson Center for the Arts is located at 300 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy. Hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.