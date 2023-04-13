Rebels top Patriots in area softball action Published 1:10 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (11-7, 6-1) picked up a 7-2 win over the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (5-13, 2-5) in a Class 2A, Area 4 clash on Wednesday.

Pike Lib took a 2-1 lead in the first inning but Zion Chapel took command of the game with five runs in the second inning and held on for the 7-2 win.

For Zion Chapel, Shea Wambles went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs, while Amber Kidd went 2-for-3. Emily Rhodes scored two runs, while Elida Velazquez, Madison Meeks and Kaylee Hodge scored one run each.

Riley Bannin pitched all seven innings and fanned three batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs.

For Pike Lib, Alissa Barron, Allie Booth, Bella Maulden, Emily Bryan and Julianne Meyer earned one hit each. Booth and Barron scored one run. Barron pitched six innings and retired three batters, while giving up eight hits and three earned runs. Briann Snyder earned a double play on defense, as well.

The win secures the No. 2 seed for Zion Chapel in the upcoming Area 4 Tournament.