Pike Lib jumps back into ASWA Baseball Poll Published 8:43 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

After falling out of the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 2A Baseball Top 10 for the first time this season last week, the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (17-9) jumped back in at No. 10 on Thursday.

Pike Lib fell out of the Top 10 after losing three of five games between March 21 and April 1 but two of those losses came at the hands of Top 10 teams in other classifications. Pike Lib fell to Class 1A’s No. 8 Houston Academy on March 25 and Class 6A’s No. 5-ranked Pike Road on April 1. The other loss came to Class 7A Enterprise on March 21.

Since the loss to Pike Road, the Patriots have ripped off four consecutive wins including a 9-5 win over 2A’s reigning state champion GW Long, who has spent the entirety of 2023 at No. 1 in the poll, until this week.

Bayshore Christian has now jumped to No. 1 with Long still coming in at No. 2. The rest of the Top 10 includes Donoho, Tuscaloosa Academy, Lexington, Mars Hill Bible, Lindsay Lane, Ariton, Vincent and Pike Lib at No. 10. Long, Ariton and PLAS have been the only Wiregrass representatives to appear in the 2A Top 10 this season. Pike Lib has also been the only team in Pike County to earn a Top 10 ranking at all this season.