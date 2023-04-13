Patriots win fourth straight

Published 11:16 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Luke Barron (24) and the Patriots remain undefeated in area play. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (17-9, 5-0) won their fourth straight game on Wednesday and have an opportunity to win the area championship this weekend.

On April 12, PLAS blanked Luverne 12-0 in a Class 2A, Area 5 game on the road to remain undefeated in area play. The win secures a spot in the Class 2A Playoffs in Pike’s first year in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) with a chance to finish off the regular season this weekend with an Area Championship and undefeated record in area play.

Against Luverne on Wednesday, PLAS jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. KC Bradford continued his big week at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI and two runs, while Payne Jefcoat went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs and Davis Kilcrease went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run. Jackson Booth also went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Pitcher Luke Barron got the win on the mound, striking out a pair of batters and giving up two hits and no runs.

On Saturday, Pike hosts Luverne at 2 p.m. for the regular season finale. If Luverne wins that game, a series-deciding game will be played immediately following but if PLAS wins a third game will be unnecessary.

