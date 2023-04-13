Food safety class offered Published 6:00 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Pike County Extension Office in Troy will host a ServeSafe Food Safety Certification Class May 16 and 17 at its home office, 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy.

The class will begin at 10 a.m. daily. The cost of the training is $140. Recertification is $80. Cost includes all materials and test for certification.

“The ServSafe Food Safety Certification program offers the restaurant and foodservice industry an up-to-date, comprehensive food safety training and certification program,” said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator. “This course is a nationally recognized food sanitation certification training program developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.”

Peters said the program is designed for foodservice managers and educates participants on food hazards and appropriate food handling practices. This program is accepted by local, state and federal health departments.”

In 2010, all foodservice establishments were mandated by Alabama state law to have a manager on duty at all times who has completed and passed the ServSafe course. If not, five points will be deducted from the establishments’ overall score and, after 90 days, the health department can close the operation if it is not in

compliance.

Those interested in the ServeSafe Food Safety Certification Class may contact Bridgette Brannon, Regional Extension Agent, at 334-714-1248 or the Covington County Extension Office at 334-222-1125.

To register on line, go to www.aces.edu/go/ServSafe.