Country Rhythm & Blues to open for Bobby Tomberlin Published 5:51 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Local band Country Rhythm and Blues will open for the Bobby Tomberlin concert in Luverne on Saturday, April 22.

Country Rhythm and Blues band plays on Friday nights at Coast & Creek’s entertainment venue in downtown Brundidge,

Band members are Danny Brown, Gary Garrett, Terry Till, Karla Harrison, Tyler Harrison, Eugene Hendrick, Mahlon Ramsey and Lenny Trawick.

The concert will be at the Dei Center at the Luverne Methodist Church in downtown Luverne.

Linda Davis, Lang Scott and Tess Frizzell will also be feature at the Tomberlin concert,

Tomberlin and Audrey Williams’ granddaughter, Hillary Williams, previously opened for an encore performance of “The Audrey Sheppard Williams Story” by Dolores Hydock, at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge.

Bobby Tomberlin, a CMA, ACM and Grammy nominee was raised in Luverne. He was a disc jockey and interviewed county music stars including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Tammy Lynette.

Tomberlin was discovered by Mel Tillis. He recently celebrated his 26th year as a staff songwriter for CURB Word Music.

He co-wrote “One More Day” which was recorded by Diamond Rio.

He has had songs recorded by Faith Hill, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Pam Tellis, Jamey Johnson, the Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood and others.