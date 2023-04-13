Charles Henderson shuts out Carroll for area win Published 12:00 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (14-13, 2-4) picked up a Class 5A, Area 3 win over the Carroll Eagles on Wednesday by a score of 2-0.

Neither defense was giving much in the hotly contested matchup but in the top of the second inning, CHHS took a 1-0 lead when Kellen Stewart drove Chase Vaznaian home on a sacrifice fly. In the top of the third, Will Templin’s RBI single drove Parker Adams home for a 2-0 lead. That 2-0 cushion was all the Trojan defense needed after a stellar performance on the mound by Adams.

In seven innings pitched, Adams mowed down seven batters and gave up just three hits and no runs. At the plate, Templin, Hart, Vaznaian, Cole Pugh, Stewart and Jordan McBryde each earned one hit.

The Trojans have now won three of their last five games and two straight. Charles Henderson hosts Carroll for another area game on April 15. If CHHS wins that game, there will be no need for a third but if Carroll wins, a third game in the series will be played immediately following the second.