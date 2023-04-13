Big seventh inning leads Goshen past Highland Home Published 11:38 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Goshen Eagles picked up a Class 2A, Area 5 win over the Highland Home Flying Squadron on Wednesday by a score of 6-2.

The two sides remained tied 2-2 going into the seventh and final inning when Goshen exploded to score four runs. With the bases loaded, Brodie Wilks hit a line drive single into center field to drive Hunter Nobles home and then Cade Edwarsd was walked with the bases loaded to drive DJ Walters home to extend the Goshen lead to 4-2. Finally, Andrew Galloway belted an RBI single that drove both Wilks and Tyler McLendon home to give the Eagles a 6-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wilks struck out the first batter and then after a walk, catcher Tyler McLendon picked off the runner trying to steal second base. The Eagles earned the third out off a line drive to Stamey to secure the win.

Wilks went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and one run, while pitching six and 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts along with giving up five hits and one earned run. McLendon went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, a stolen base and three runs.

Stamey pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up no hits or runs, while Galloway and Stamey each had a double play.

Goshen and Highland Home rematch in another area game on Friday at 4:30 p.m. If Highland Home wins, a third game will be played immediately following the second.