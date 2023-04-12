Troy tops Samfod in midweek in-state clash Published 10:36 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Troy Trojans (23-11) picked up a non-conference home win over the Samford Bulldogs (18-15) by a score of 7-6 on Tuesday.

With the score tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Troy’s Ethan Kavanagh blasted an RBI single into center field that drove Caleb Bartolero home for what would end up being the game-winning run. In the top of the ninth, the Troy defense earned three outs in four batters to secure the win.

Kavanagh earned his first start of the season at right field and responded at the plate, as well, going 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, one RBI and one run. Tremayne Cobb Jr. also went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Donovan Whibbs also hit a homer, while Shane Lewis and Ozark native Brooks Bryan earned doubles. Bryan got the start at catcher, too.

Ben Thompson picked up the win on the mound for Troy, giving up no hits or runs in two innings pitched with one strikeout, while Brandon Schrepf struck out three batters and gave up one hit with no runs in one and 1/3 innings pitched. Kristian Asbury struck out three batters and gave up three hits and four earned runs in two innings pitched. Ryan Pettys struck out a pair of batters and gave up two hits and one earned run in three and 1/3 innings on the mound, while Taiga Yamane struck out a batter and gave up two hits and one earned run in his 1/3 of an inning pitched.

For Samford, Andrew Bennett had a big day, going 2-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs. Alex Gaeto struck out four batters and gave up three hits and one earned run in three innings on the mound for the Bulldogs, while Turner Thompson took the loss giving up three hits and one earned run in one inning pitched. He also struck out a pair of Trojan batters.

Troy is now 4-1 on the season against in-state foes with wins over UAB, Samford and Alabama State, and the only loss coming to Alabama earlier this month. The Trojans still have a home-and-home series with Jacksonville State, a road matchup with Auburn, a road conference series against South Alabama and a rematch with Alabama in Montgomery left on the school’s slate of in-state matchups.

Troy’s back on the road this weekend for a Sun Belt Conference series at Louisiana April 14-16.