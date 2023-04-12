Troy Girl Scout tops in cookie sales Published 5:54 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

In her second year in Girl Scout Troop 9815 in Troy, Lilah Hays, a first-grader at Troy Elementary School, took third place Cookie Boss honors for her Girl Scout cookie sales in 2023.

Lilah’s family is new to the area, with her football coach dad, Brock Hays, and softball coach mom, Lekeshia Hays, being her biggest cheerleader. Her mom is also the leader for Troop 9815. Lilah’s favorite part of Girl Scouts is making new friends, learning new skills, and helping her local community.

Lilah’s favorite quote, “If you can dream it, you can do it” -Walt Disney

“Lilah can always be counted on to share a smile or a hug with another sister Girl Scout. Cookie season is an opportunity for all of our girls to meet and interact with members of our community and to develop their entrepreneurial skills in a safe and fun way,” said Andrea Pac, meeting coordinator.

“Because of their hard work, the girls in our troop will be able to decide how to use their earnings for activities, and we also encourage them to look for ways to give back. Last year our troop donated money to sponsor other Girl Scouts, participated in a citizen-based science research activity for pollinators, planted trees, and sent artworks to the hospital. We can’t wait to see what they will do next.”