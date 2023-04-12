Troy City Council tackles busy agenda Published 9:52 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Troy City Council had a busy agenda for its April 11 meeting, including plenty of bid approvals, a liquor license for a business that plans to move and more.

The Council approved a retail liquor license for Goal Line Entertainment, LLC, which plans to move its business from its current location to 999 S. Three Notch Street, which is the former location of the Red Apple business in Troy. Council President Greg Meeks expressed concern to new Goal Line owner Xavier Ferguson over issues the city – and police department – have had in past years with previous owners of the building that Goal Line is planning to move into.

“You have had a pretty good relationship with law enforcement at your location now but the location you’re wanting to move to – not you but that location there – in the past we’ve had problems with,” Meeks said. “We have set a precedent that we will not put up with that type of behavior anymore. I know the way you operate your business at your location now that you’re doing a good job. We just ask that you continue doing that, so you can have a good business and the people in that area can feel safe, as well.”

Councilperson Stephanie Baker also raised concerns over issues at the location of the old Red Apple in the past.

“Capacity is around 220 (people) if nothing has changed with the layout and the parking lot really doesn’t allow for 220 parking spaces,” Baker said. “There are other parking areas for businesses and private parking areas, so be aware of that and encourage your customers not to park in those other private areas.”

Ferguson emphasized that there will not be those same issues at the Goal Line and that he cooperates fully with law enforcement if an issue arises. The motion to grant Goal Line its liquor license at the new location was approved. Baker abstained from the vote.

In other business, the council approved a bid of $29,537.34 from Ladds Turf and Golf in Memphis, Tenn., for a new athletic field conditioner and infield machine for the recreation department. Also, the council approved the purchase of 12 Chevrolet Tahoes from Bill Jackson Chevrolet for the police department. These vehicles will replace aging vehicles in the department’s fleet. The cost for each vehicle will be $46,955.52 with a total cost of $563,466.24. The bid was unanimously approved.

The council also approved the purchase of a half-ton pickup truck for the utility department – in the cost of $54,185 – from Bill Jackson Chevrolet. The council approved a professional services agreement for the utility department with Northwest Linemen College for hands-on, on-site training for the electric department.

An agreement between the city and the American Public Power Association for the administration of a grant from the Department of Energy was also approved. This grant will allow for the installation of cybersecurity equipment for the city’s water, electric and sewer systems that can detect any attempts at hacking the systems. The cost of the equipment is $200,000, which will be completely funded by the grant.

The council unanimously approved the city to enter into a legal services agreement, which has been recommended by the Alabama Rural Water Association. According to Troy Utilities General Manager Brian Chandler, the EPA has regulated potential contaminants in water systems from PFAs, which are found in chemical manufacturing. This legal services agreement would allow the city to enter into a nation-wide lawsuit – to collect damages – if any of these contaminants are found in Troy’s water system.

While Chandler said he does not believe that the city will have to worry about these contaminants, entering into the agreement was a form of an insurance policy for the city.

“This is more of a preventative measure or an insurance policy in case something were to come up,” Chandler said.

The council also approved the continuation of the project agreement between the city and Conecuh Ridge Distillery. The project was delayed a number of times – mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic – but Mayor Jason Reeves said that the distillery project is back on track and owners plan to open potentially in October with bottling operations expected to begin next spring.

The council heard the second reading of a resolution for a revenue warrant to use Rebuild Alabama Gas Tax revenue to pay back the city for resurfacing and rebuilding projects. Reeves said that the city used funds from the capital fund to pay for previous resurfacing and rebuilding projects – which the gas tax funds are designed to fund – and this revenue warrant would virtually pay back the city. The total amount that will go back to the city from the revenue warrant is $800,000 over a 10-year period.

The council’s next public meeting is scheduled for April 25 at 5:00 p.m. in the council chambers at Troy City Hall with a work session prior to the meeting.