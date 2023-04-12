Time to fill ‘Empty Bowls’ Published 5:55 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The clock is ticking fast to one of the most highly anticipated events of the year—the Pike County Salvation Army’s Empty Bowl Luncheon.

The annual fundraiser for friends and neighbors in need is set for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Brush Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Donna Kidd, local Salvation Army director, said tickets remain at $20 for the soup and trimmings luncheon that will feature music by Ed Whatley.

And, with each ticket is the opportunity to select a handmade clay bowl to take home as a reminder that 10 percent of the world’s population, 811 million people, regularly goes to bed hungry each night.

Kidd said the Empty Bowls Luncheon is also an opportunity to bid on bowls made by local artists and local students.

“This year, we also have a variety of bid items in support of the Pike County Salvation Army,” Kidd said. “Up for bids will also be a variety of handmade items, jewelry, bath products, porcelain items and special items from Rustic Linen, The Pink Parlor and Home Gallery.

The Empty Bowls Luncheon supports the local Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and other needs of friends and neighbors in Pike County.

Tickets will be available at the door.