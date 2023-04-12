Pike Lib beats Zion Chapel, Pike County sweeps Daleville Published 10:19 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (16-9) picked up an 11-5 win over the Zion Chapel Rebels (6-11) on the road on Tuesday.

The win marked Pike’s third straight win and Zion Chapel’s second straight loss. Pike Lib jumped ahead 3-1 in the first inning and took an 11-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. Zion Chapel attempted to rally and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to score any runs in the seventh as the Patriots held on for the non-area win.

KC Bradford had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and one run, while Payne Jefcoat went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and a run. Rhodes Baker also went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run. Jackson Booth scored two runs, while Levi DeBoer, John Lott, Davis Kilcrease, Cole Garrott and Kade Brookins scored one run each.

A total of seven pitchers – one per inning – toed the rubber for PLAS with the Patriot pitching staff earning five strikeouts and giving up just six combined hits and five earned runs. Brookins struck out a pair of batters, while giving up one hit and one earned run in his inning, while Dawson Bradford struck out a batter and gave up no hits or runs in his inning on the mound. Kilcrease, Jefcoat and KC Bradford each had a double play on the defensive end.

For Zion Chapel, Wes Braisted went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, one RBI and one run, while Brodie Stinson went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and three runs. Joseph LeGear also scored one run, while Mason Stuart earned a double.

Austin Jordan took the loss on the mound for the Rebels as he gave up 11 hits and three earned runs with one strikeout in four innings pitched. Braisted also pitched three innings and fanned two batters, while giving up two hits and no earned runs.

The Pike County Bulldogs picked up their second straight win with a 12-2 victory over the Daleville Warhawks on Tuesday. Kemel Flowers went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Bulldogs with a double, one RBI and two runs, while Ben Patterson went 2-for-3 with a run. Vint Siler earned three runs in the win, while Omari Barrow, Patrick Countryman, Zekevan Adams and Britt Albritton scored one run each.

Albritton pitched three innings and retired one batter, while giving up two hits and no earned runs. Keldon Singleton also earned a strikeout along with giving up no hits or runs in two innings pitched.