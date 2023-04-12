Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle commits to Troy Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

On April 12, incoming Jacksonville High School senior quarterback Jim Ogle announced that he was committing to play college football at Troy University.

Ogle, a 6-foot-3-inch quarterback, chose Troy over offers from other schools like UAB, North Alabama, Samford and New Mexico.

“I chose Troy because, from the first time I went down there, last summer I fell in love with the place,” Ogle told easportstoday.com. “The relationship I have with (Troy offensive coordinator) Coach (Joe) Craddock and Coach (Jon) Sumrall has really grown, and I believe I can go down there and make an impact. I love what they are building in Troy and can’t wait to get down and be a part of it.”

Ogle is the son of former Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Jimmy Ogle, who also served as running backs coach and assistant head coach at JSU. The elder Ogle now serves as offensive line coach at Jacksonville High, where his son plays.

Last season, Ogle earned Class 4A All-State honors after throwing for 2,523 yards and 28 touchdowns along with rushing for 252 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. Ogle helped guide the Golden Eagles to an 8-4 record and a spot in the second round of the state playoffs. As a sophomore, Ogle threw for 2,179 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021 and also started as a freshman in 2020, as well.

A once depleted quarterback room at Troy just continues to grow. Following Sumrall’s first spring at Troy, the Trojans had just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Currently, Troy has five on its 2023 roster with Ogle and Montgomery Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary already committed to the Class of 2024.