It’s open, and it’s just around ‘The Corner’ Published 5:56 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

“The Corner,” Troy’s latest addition to the downtown square, opened Tuesday, April, 11, and business has been brisk, said Richard Alexander, co-owner with Adam Renfroe of Hook’s Barbecue.

“It has taken a while but we are excited to be open and to be here on the square,” Alexander said. “Adam and I wanted to open a restaurant off the main highway and one that would offer a wide variety of items/ Here on “the corner” is where we wanted to be.”

Alexander said “The Corner” offers a varied menu – a kind of “choose your own poison” menu, he said with a smile.

“The Corner” menu reads like a long wish list for the palate, from mac and chees to Pim (pimento cheese) Burgers to the Boogie Burger with peppery jelly and goat cheese.

The Corner’s menu includes flat bread sandwiches and pizzas, salads, sliders, burgers made with brisket, wings, nachos, salads, desserts, appetizers and “perhaps” barbecue.

“The Corner” will be open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday.

Hours will be Tuesday through Thursday, 10;30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10;30 a.m. -7 p.m.

Alexander, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and a Troy University graduate said he is excited to be downtown Troy and looks forward to doing what he has always wanted to do.

“My dad and I have always liked to barbecue,” he said. “In fact, my dad is operating a barbecue food truck now. I have worked at Hook’s Barbecue and learned a lot. When Adam mentioned this opportunity to me, it was just what I wanted to do. We are both looking forward to being a part of downtown Troy and excited to serve the community at The Corner.”