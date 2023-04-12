Area softball teams drop Tuesday games Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Pike County, Goshen, Zion Chapel and Charles Henderson softball teams were all in area action on Tuesday.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs battled to a 13-12 loss to the Straughn Lady Tigers in extra innings in a Class 3A, Area 3 matchup on Tuesday.

With the score tied 12-12 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Straughn managed to score the walk-off run to take the victory.

Amity White led PCHS at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and four runs, while Takeyah Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Jada Duncan went 2-for-4 with three runs. Akeeli Rodgers, Abagail Griffin, Mikahla Griffin and Auriel Moultry scored one run each.

Griffin pitched all eight innings and struck out one batter, while giving up nine hits and no earned runs.

Pike County also picked up a dominant 18-3 win over Elba on April 7. Pike County scored four or more runs in each of the four innings before the game was called.

White went 2-for-4 against Elba with two runs and three steals, while Moultry went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Smith hit a home run and had two RBIs and four runs. Mikahla Griffin and Alyssa Hiersche both scored four runs, while Hailey Griffin scored one run.

Abagail Griffin pitched all four innings and fanned two batters, while giving up four hits and no earned runs.

On Tuesday, the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels dropped an 8-7 heartbreaker to the Luverne Tigers in a Class 2A, Area 4 game. With Zion Chapel hanging on to a 7-6 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Luverne’s Trinity Forte tied the score with an RBI single that drove Zyan Peterson home. Luverne’s Kaylee Frazier then popped out to center field but Forte tagged up and scored the winning run.

Amber Kidd led ZCHS at the plate, going 2-for-4, while Madison Meeks and Syndey Boothe both earned doubles in the loss. Meeks also had three stolen bases. Carlee McAllister scored two runs for the Lady Rebels, while Shea Wambles, Kaylee Hodge, Meeks, Riley Bannin and Emily Rhodes scored one run each.

Boothe pitched four and 1/3 innings and struck out a pair of batters, while giving up seven hits and six earned runs. Bannin also pitched two innings and fanned one batter along with giving up two hits and no earned runs.

The Goshen Lady Eagles lost their Class 2A, Area 4 game against Highland Home on Tuesday, as well, by a score of 8-5.

Kaci Wilkes went 2-for-3 at the plate for Goshen with a home run and one RBI, while Addie Richburg went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Haley Owens went 2-for-3. Wilkes also pitched the complete game and gave up five earned runs with six strikeouts.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans lost a Class 5A, Area 4 contest to Holtville on Tuesday by a score of 11-1.

KK Hobdy scored the lone Lady Trojan run on the afternoon, while Hobdy, J. Cantlow, Jada Jones and M. West had one hit each. Jones also earned an RBI in the loss.

Hannah Sparrow pitched four and 1/3 innings and struck out two batters, while giving up nine hits and two earned runs. Molly Garrett gave up three hits and one earned run with one strikeout in one and 1/3 innings pitched.