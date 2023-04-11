Wednesday, April 12, Obituaries Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Betty Dyess Dunn

Betty Dyess Dunn, age 78, a longtime resident of Troy, Alabama, was called to eternal rest Sunday, April 9, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Curtis Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Brannon Golden, Clint Warren, Clif Steed, Slade Lewis, Jason Grantham, and Daniel Synco serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Betty Faye entered the world ablaze, firing-up her family’s quaint Coffee County community of New Hope, Alabama, with unmatched tenacity and forging her path to her undisputed imperious existence with a carefully concocted recipe of equal parts grit, grace, and gratitude. She never faced goals or obstacles with fear and conquered most of her aspirations with locomotive force. Betty completed her dual enrollment with Pearl Trotter’s School of Cosmetology Class of 1961 and Zion Chapel High School Class of 1962 and went to work straight away running one of her mother’s three beauty shops. She became well-settled behind the chair and launched her career at Lorenna’s Beauty Shop on East Walnut Street in Troy. She later accompanied her friend and colleague, Raymond Ledford, at Raymond’s Barber and Style Shop, providing great cuts there for just short of a decade. In 1987, Betty was inspired to open her own shop, Haircutters, and for 30 plus years alongside her daughter, styled-out exceptional cosmetology and barber trends until her health dictated her last day of service on October 4, 2022. She dedicated 61 years to her trade and, even in her tired days, never declined the opportunity to offer a good haircut. Betty managed to find time away from shop to soak-in some of “according to Betty” life’s greatest necessities-lake livin’, shops shoppin’, and good eatin’. Those essentials were enhanced by the occasional casino rendezvous, the unmeasurable affection of her dachshund hounds, a healthy collection of blossoming greenery, and a competitive round of Wheel of Fortune right from the comforts of her armchair. Her existence mirrored her spirit. Betty was light and airy like the sundresses she loved; she was warm and bright like sunny days by the pool; she was comfortable and strong like cornbread dressing and a good hot onion; she was clever and classic like a telling douse of paprika atop potato salad and a well-stirred White Russian sipped to the strumming of a Van Morrison song. Much of Betty’s identity grew from behind her chair. She had inherent gifts of listening and counseling. She was a dutiful friend and confidant offering unfiltered advice and commentary. Over the years, her position evolved as did her tools. Betty’s chair wasn’t just about hair, it was about life. She could spin you, wash you, trim you; dish it, tell it, tale it. She swiveled it round to that familiar tune of a Charlie Daniels’ song, “…just sit down in that chair right there and let me show you how it’s done…”. And she did-show us all. We know her secret ingredients to a life well-lived, but she wouldn’t want you to go without asking, “What’s your recipe?” Ms. Dunn is survived by her children, Michael Dunn and Sacha Dunn; grandchildren, Emilee Dunn Golden (Brannon), Mary-Michael Dunn, and Slade Lewis; great-grandchildren, Bradunn, Brody, and Ellie Golden, and John Michael and Chandler Weaver; sister, Kimlen Dyess Gray (Larry); nieces, Kendra Steed (Clif), Janet Johnson (Thomas), Cayla German (Michael), and Lauren Gray (Jarett); nephews, Jason Grantham (Brandi) and Caleb Gray; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lorenna Green Dyess; siblings, Virginia Nell Dyess, Glenn Dyess, Maebell Grantham, and Mavis Flowers; niece, Marsha Dawkins; and great-nephew, Tucker Floyd. The family wishes to extend many thanks to the staffs of Elba Nursing and Rehab and Troy Regional Medical Center for their compassionate and attentive care, and heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Mickey DiChiara and the staff of Pike Internal Medicine for their persistent and thoughtful medical guidance. Friends and family can share memories and condolences in the online guestbook at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dunn family.

William Owen Porter, Jr.

William Owen Porter, Jr. passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the age of 92. A graveside service will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery. Family requests guests meet in the cemetery.

Known around town as Bill, Mr. Porter was friendly and known for his involvement in many Pike County civic and business organizations. He graduated form Birmingham Southern, and served in the US Navy in California and was trained as a medic. Bill was board member of the Pike County Bank, Charles Henderson Child Health Center, and the Troy Rotary Club among many others. He was also an active member of First United Methodist Church. Bill loved being outdoors and fishing was one of his favorite activities. He was an artist who enjoyed painting and woodworking, making such items as custom knife handles or walking sticks. He played the guitar too. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Loving survivors include his wife of 25 years, a renowned artist of her own accord, Phoebe DeVaughn Porter; his daughters, Marjorie Porter Whatley (Carl), Frances Porter Chambers, Sara Porter Birdsong (Chris; grandchildren, Edward Christopher Whatley (Jessica), Sara Whatley Caldwell (Tyler), Carl Leo Whatley III (Emily), Andrew Porter Chambers Bailey), William Mark Chambers (Annie), SaraCobb Birdsong Neeley (Graham), Virginia Birdsong Rutledge (Vinson), Christopher Lyndon Birdsong, Jr. (Camille); great grandchildren, Christopher Hutton Whatley, James Mills Whatley, Boyd Sutherland Caldwell, Anne Adelaide Caldwell, William Partlow Chambers, Pierce Emerson Chambers, Holland Darby Chambers, William Graham Neeley, Porter Wynn Rutledge, and Lennon Sloan Whatley.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Patricia Boyd Porter; his parents, William Porter, Sr. and Marjorie Stroud Porter; brother, Robert Lewis Porter; and son-in-law, Claude Leon Chambers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to the Johnson Center for the Arts or your favorite charity.