Troy native Josh Roberts to play at Portsmouth Invitational Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Josh Roberts, who was an all-state basketball player at Charles Henderson, will be competing in the 2023 Portsmouth Invitational this week.

Roberts, at 6-foot-9-inches and 220 pounds, earned all-state honors at Charles Henderson in 2017 when averaged 16.2 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks per game with the Trojans. He was also a football star at CHHS. He then moved on to play prep school ball at national powerhouse Montverde Academy. After leading Montverde Academy to a national championship, Roberts started his college career at St. John’s in New York.

As a sophomore, Roberts averaged five points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for St. John’s in 2020 but an injury sidetracked his career in 2021. He decided to transfer to Manhattan College for his final two seasons of eligibility.

At Manhattan College, Roberts posted 8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 2022 before blossoming as a top player in the MAAC this past season. As a fifth-year senior, Roberts averaged a career-high 12.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Roberts turned in a career night on Nov. 24, 2022, when he tallied 19 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots against Northeastern. Just two days later, Roberts turned in 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks against Army, as well.

Roberts earned All-MAAC honors and was named the MAAC Defensive Player of the Year this season. He also shattered Manhattan’s single-season record by shooting an eye-popping 70.2 percent from the field, knocking down 144-of-205 shot attempts. His 90 career blocks also ranks eighth in school history and his 70 percent career field goal percentage also ranks first in school history.

Now, Roberts will set his sights toward professional basketball as he attends the 2023 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in Virginia. The annual game features 64 of the country’s top seniors competing in games in front of NBA and international scouts. NBA Hall of Famers and a slew of current NBA stars have played in the tournament following their college careers. PTI alumni includes future NBA players like Jimmy Butler, Alex Caruso, Jeremy Lin and many others. NBA Hall of Famers like John Stockton, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman also competed at the event.

A total of eight teams will compete at the four-day event with each team being sponsored. Roberts will be playing for a team sponsored by Sales Systems, LLC and coached by Kenneth Harris. Joining Roberts on the team is former Western Kentucky star Emmanuel Akot, North Carolina State’s Jarkel Joiner, Rutgers star Caleb McConnell, San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah, Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield, West Virginia’s Erik Stevenson and LSU’s KJ Williams.

Roberts’ team plays its first game at 8 p.m. on April 13. All games will stream on go.prepspin.com.