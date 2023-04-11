Spearman earns 5A Student Athlete Achievement Award Published 10:00 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

At the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Banquet on Monday, Charles Henderson senior basketball star Jayden Spearman earned Class 5A’s Student Athlete Achievement Award.

Spearman became Charles Henderson’s first student-athlete to win the award in Class 5A in the school’s history. Spearman also won the Embrace Kids Alabama Scholarship.

Spearman was Charles Henderson’s recipient of the annual Bryant-Jordan Regional Scholarship, which goes to student-athletes across the state annually that excel academically, athletically and have overcome adversity in their lives to succeed. The scholarship fund is named in honor of Alabama and Auburn coaching legends Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan.

The Achievement Award honors high school student-athletes who have achieved success relative to their ability or who have overcome unusual hardships.

Along with being a star in the classroom, Spearman helped guide Charles Henderson to the Class 5A Runner-Up this season. He also earned All-State, All-Messenger and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors.