No-hitter leads Charles Henderson to area win, Pike Lib splits with Eufaula Published 9:34 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Both the Charles Henderson and Pike Liberal Arts softball teams were in action on Monday with both teams picking up wins.

The Pike Lib Lady Patriots (5-12) split a pair of games with Class 5A’s Eufaula on Monday night, with the two sides trading dominant wins.

In game one, Pike Lib ran away with a 14-5 win. The Lady Patriots scored in each of the five innings played, including a four-run third inning and six-run fourth inning. Allie Booth was nearly unstoppable for PLAS as she went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and one run. Tera Walker went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs, while Gracie Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run. Alissa Barron, Emily Bryan, Briann Snyder and Riley Burkett scored one run each. Julianne Meyer scored two runs.

Barron pitched all five innings and struck out a batter, while giving up nine hits and five earned runs. Bella Maulden and Walker each had a double play on defense.

Game two went completely the opposite direction with Eufaula topping Pike Lib by a score of 18-1 after scoring 12 runs in the third inning. Walker, Bryan and Barron each had one hit, while Snyder scored the lone Lady Patriot run.

Walker pitched two and 1/3 innings and retired five batters, while giving up eight hits and nine earned runs. Maulden struck out one batter and gave up no hits or runs in 2/3 of an inning.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (6-23, 1-2) also picked up an 11-0 shutout win over the Greenville Lady Tigers in a Class 5A, Area 4 game on Monday.

The Lady Trojans’ bats were on fire in the win, earning 14 hits in 31 at bats. Jada Jones and Olivia Kirkpatrick led the way at the plate. Kirkpatrick went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and one run, while Jones went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs. Molly Garrett also went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, one RBI and two runs. KK Hobdy, Mary Hayden West and Mileah Ward scored one run each.

The Lady Trojan pitching staff also pitched a no hitter and shutout in the win. Sparrow got the win in the circle, mowing down seven batters in three innings, while Garrett struck out four batters in two innings pitched. Neither gave up a hit or run.

Charles Henderson travels to Holtville in another area game on Tuesday.