HSPC’S spay/neuter program winding down Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Humane Society of Pike County’s annual spay and neuter clinic opportunity is winding down and only a small number of opportunities to participate in the clinic remain.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said the HSPC pays the first $50 of each spay/neuter procedure as long as the funds last.

“To date, Troy Animal Clinic and Pike Animal Hospital have opportunities to participate in the HSPC spay and neuter program,” Brockmann said “Southern Animal Hospital and Jones Animal Clinic have used all of their available funding. Those who would like to participate before the funding opportunity ends are encouraged to call the Troy Animal Clinic and Pike Animal Hospital to check on the availability of HSPC funds before visiting the clinics.”

Brockmann said spaying/neutering dogs and cats are the most efficient and best ways to reduce the number of unwanted and too often abused animals here in Pike County.

“We have far too many of these animals in our county,” Brockmann said. “The greater the unwanted animal population is, the greater the problem becomes. So, the HSPC encourages pet owners to have their pets spayed/neutered, even if the funds from the 2023 Pet Photo Contest and 2023 calendar sales have been depleted.”

The Humane Society of Pike County’s annual Pet Photo Contest and calendar sales fund the annual spay/neuter program. Pet owners are encouraged to take advantage of the summer season to take outdoor photos of their pets for entry in the 2024 photo contest that will be just around the corner.