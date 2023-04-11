CHHS Soccer shuts out Headland Published 9:48 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (8-4, 4-0) picked up a 2-0 shutout win over the Headland Rams in a Class 5A, Area 2 soccer game on April 7.

Reece Garrett and Christian Sutherland led the Trojans with one goal each in the win, while goal keeper Trevon Brown earned four saves to maintain the shutout.

The win keeps the Trojans undefeated in area play with four more area games on the schedule. The Trojans will host Carroll on April 11 before traveling to Eufaula on April 14 and then facing Greenville at home on April 18. CHHS closes out the area schedule with a road game against Carroll in Ozark on April 21. The regular season comes to a close at home in a non-area game against Houston Academy on April 24.