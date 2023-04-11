Cattlemen’s Auction sales ‘out the top!’ Published 7:52 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The final tally for the 2023 Pike County Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction is an eye-popping $400,000.

And, the total tops the previous equipment auction high of around $330,000 and that was not chicken feed either, said Cattleman Johnny Garrett.

“This year’s Pike County Cattlemen’s Auction was, by far, the biggest we have ever had,” Garrett said. “Of course, expenses will have to come out of that, including the auctioneers, and we did some advertising, then just odds and ends expenses.”

Garrett said the Pike County Cattlemen are fortunate that the annual equipment auction is “fueled” mainly with volunteer help.

“If we didn’t have the Cattlemen and Cattlewomen and the many that donate their time and effort to the auction, we couldn’t do what we do and make the auction what it is,” Garrett said.

The annual equipment auction is a one day event but it takes “hard work” and dedication for about 10 days to get ready for the sale.

“A lot goes into the auction before and after for it to be a success,” Garrett said. “We thank everyone who worked to make this year’s auction the best yet and all of those who brought auction items, all those who bought and our sponsors.”

Garrett added, once again, if it were not for those who brought items for sale and those who bid there would be no auction.

“There used to be a number of small auctions all around the area but most of them have closed,” Garrett said. “It just costs too much to run an auction. People like auctions, whether they are buying, selling or are just enjoying being around. We really appreciate the community’s support of the Pike County Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction. It keeps us going.”

Garrett estimates, once expenses are taken out, the Cattlemen will realize about $34,000.

The money that is raised each year, supports the upkeep and expenses of Cattleman Park and also the Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s scholarship programs that total around $20,000 and youth events including the steer and heifer show.