Brundidge Head Start ‘well balanced kids’ Published 7:51 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Only a week ago, many children at Brundidge Head Start had never “ridden” a bike or had an opportunity to try. Now, they are riding balance bikes and having a great time, said Tracey Upshaw, site manager.

“The children are learning to balance on the bikes and they love riding,” Upshaw said. “They want to ride all the time. And, they are developing large motor skills as they ride. The balance bikes have no pedals so the children ‘ride’ them by moving the bikes along with their feet.’

Upshaw said, as the children become more confident, they hold their feet up and balance.

“It’s fun to watch them ‘ride’ the bikes and to see how excited they are to be able to lift their feet and ‘ride.’” Upshaw said.

The bikes were donated to Head Start-Brundidge through O’s Cool Bike Foundation, founded by Heather and Onick Lewis, who lost their two-and-a-half-year-old son, Owen, to Lymphocytic Myocarditis.

Owen enjoyed riding his balance bike along with his dad on his ”big” bike. His mom and dad wanted to show their appreciation for the outpouring of caring and concern at the loss of their young son.

Owen called his, and his dad’s bikes, ‘cool’ bikes, thus, O’s Cool Bike Foundation. Through the foundation, balance bikes are being, and will be, donated to young children at other sites in Pike County and also to children in Dale and Coffee counties.

Those who would like to make a donation to O’s Cool Bike Foundation are invited to earn more at: oscoolbikefoundation.org.