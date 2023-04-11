Area Baseball: Charles Henderson tops Goshen, Pike County bests Daleville Published 10:13 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Both the Charles Henderson and Pike County baseball squads picked up wins on Monday night.

The Charles Henderson Trojans (13-13) shutout the Goshen Eagles by a score of 5-0 on Monday on the road.

Damien Hart went 2-for-3 at the plate for CHHS with one run and one RBI, while KaNeil Lewis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Cole Pugh hit a double and score one run, while Clay Johnson also scored one run.

Johnson pitched four innings and mowed down eight batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs. Lewis pitched two innings and struck out three batters along with giving up no hits or runs. Chase Vaznaian also pitched one inning and gave no hits or runs.

For Goshen, Tyler McLendon earned the only hit of the afternoon, which was a double. Peyton Stamey pitched two and 2/3 innings with four strikeouts along with giving up three hits and two earned runs. Brody Wilks gave up four hits and three runs with four strikeouts in one and 2/3 innings on the mound. Andrew Galloway struck out a pair of batters and gave up no hits or runs in two and 2/3 innings pitched for the Eagles.

The Pike County Bulldogs picked up a 6-4 win over the Daleville Warhawks on Monday, as well. Pike County led 4-0 going into the sixth inning when the Warhawks cut the lead to 4-1 and then scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score 4-4.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, facing one out, Mike Gable hit a walk-off double that drove both Omari Barrow and Mark Griffin home for the winning runs. Gabel’s big play was set up by a pair of seniors, on senior day.

“I’m proud of the way they came out and played,” PCHS Coach De’Andre Pitts said. “We came out sluggish but found a way to win and it ended up coming down to the way our two seniors (Vint Siler and Kemel Flowers) executed selfless plays.

“We had one that came up and executed a bunt and then another that took an intentional walk to load the bases. Gabel ended up hitting the double to win the game but our two seniors started it with those selfless at bats and we were able to get a victory after that.”

Gabel led PCHS at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run, while Jamareon Burney went 2-for-3 with a double. Barrow scored three runs on the afternoon, while Kemel Flowers scored one run.

“I’m very proud of these seniors for coming in their last year and buying and trusting the process,” Pitts said. “They both mentioned they’ve had their best year here playing baseball, having fun and knowing the game and being competitive, which means a lot.”

Vint Siler pitched six and 2/3 innings and retired eight batters, while giving up four hits and three earned runs. Patrick Countryman also pitched 1/3 of an inning and struck out one batter, while giving up no hits or runs.