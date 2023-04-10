Zay Dyer commits to Troy

Published 3:55 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Zay Dyer announced that she was transferring Troy this week. (Submitted photo)

Georgia State transfer Zay Dyer announced on Monday that she would be transferring to Troy University to continue her basketball career.

Dyer played for Georgia State as a freshman, averaging 6.9 points per game. (Photo courtesy of Georgia State Athletics)

Dyer is a 6-foot-2-inch forward from Atlanta, Ga., that played her freshman season at Georgia State in 2022-2023. Dyer earned 18 starts as a true freshman, averaging 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. She scored a season-high 28 points on Dec. 19, 2022, against North Alabama.

Dyer was an All-State player at Maynard Jackson High School in Georgia, as a senior. She also earned Class 5A Rebounder of the Year and took All-Metro honors as a senior. Dyer will transfer to Troy with three years of eligibility left.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Xtreme Athletics Troy gymnasts qualify for regionals

Troy Athletics gears up for 2nd Annual Yard Sale

Austin Cross to play at prep school in Florida

Troy volleyball adds to signing class

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events