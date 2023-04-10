Zay Dyer commits to Troy Published 3:55 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Georgia State transfer Zay Dyer announced on Monday that she would be transferring to Troy University to continue her basketball career.

Dyer is a 6-foot-2-inch forward from Atlanta, Ga., that played her freshman season at Georgia State in 2022-2023. Dyer earned 18 starts as a true freshman, averaging 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. She scored a season-high 28 points on Dec. 19, 2022, against North Alabama.

Dyer was an All-State player at Maynard Jackson High School in Georgia, as a senior. She also earned Class 5A Rebounder of the Year and took All-Metro honors as a senior. Dyer will transfer to Troy with three years of eligibility left.