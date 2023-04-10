Troy volleyball adds to signing class Published 11:47 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Last week, the Troy Trojans volleyball team added Georgia high school senior Sydney Austin to their 2023 recruiting class.

Austin joins a Trojan signing class that features other incoming freshmen like Emma Blaine, Addison Kersting and Audrey Worthington.

“We are very excited to add Sydney to our 2023 class,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said. “She brings a high level of competitive experience to our team. She will be a physical presence at the net offensively and defensively, but most importantly, Sydney is a highly driven student and a wonderful teammate.”

Austin grew up in Flowery Branch, Ga., and was a four-year starter at Buford High School. She totaled 764 kills, 110 aces, 187 blocks and 178 digs during her high school career. She helped guide Buford to the Class 5A State Championship in 2020 and the 6A State Championship in 2021. She also earned All-County, All-Region and All-State honors in 2021.

As a senior, Buford moved up to Class 7A and once again won the state championship, while Austin earned All-State honors again as she tallied 364 kills.

Blaine, Kersting and Worthington signed with Troy back in November of 2022. Blaine is a 6-foot right-side hitter that earned 119 blocks as a senior at Howell Central High in Missouri, which ranks second for a single season in school history.

Meanwhile, Kersting totaled an eye-popping 1,150 assists, 548 digs and 440 kills during her career at Saint Charles High School in Missouri. She also won Conference Player of the Year and All-District, All-Region and All-Conference honors.

Worthington earned first-team All-Conference and All-District honors multiple times during her career at Gahanna Lincoln High School in Ohio. The 6-foot-1-inch middle hitter also earned all-state honorable mention.